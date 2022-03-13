SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan. — Shawnee Mission’s Theatre in the Park moves to the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center during the winter months and next weekend, they will introduce the world premiere of “Sparkletones,” written by two local woman who are hoping to make it big time.

The musical is based loosely on the lives of the real Sparkletones, a group that formed in rural Kansas during the late 1960s. One of the founding members is the writer of the shows mother.

The five member cast has been rehearsing for months.

Krista Eyler and Barb Nichols wrote the script for the show. It’s about music, sisterhood, dreams and being stranded at a cafe in a small town in Kansas.

“You’re going to see a beautiful poignant story and some really amazing music. Really amazing tight harmonies energetic, dancing. It has all of it. It’s for everybody,” Eyler said.

The show opens on Friday night and runs for three weekends until April 3. You can buy tickets online at theatreinthepark.org.

