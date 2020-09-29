Shawnee mom livid after finding unexplained marks on baby’s stomach from day care

OLATHE, Kan. – A Shawnee mother is furious over unexplained markings found on her baby’s stomach while in the care of a Johnson County day care.

Maggie Ogren understands people make mistakes, but she said the way staff at Let’s Pretend Learning Center mishandled her 12-week-old son and tried to move on from it is unacceptable.

“For some reason they didn’t know how it happened, and that was puzzling to me because I’m like he’s 12 weeks old,” Ogren said. “Someone physically hurt him.”

The mother of two said when she picked her son up last Tuesday from the learning center, off Clairborne Road, no one seemed to know how he ended up with what appeared to be fingernail markings on his stomach. A note from a staffer simply read, “I noticed some marks on his side.”

“When I found the director, she told me she was sorry but that they had no idea what happened, that they were going to comb the cameras and try to figure it out,” Ogren recalled.

Ogren returned the next morning and was met by a worker who told her she had been watching her son. He had apparently become fussy, so the worker tried to rock him, during which the bruising likely happened, according to Ogren.

“She said, ‘I’m so sorry. I will make sure I’m never in the same room with him again,’” Ogren recounted.

Ogren said she asked to see the camera footage, but she the staff told her they were broken.

“It doesn’t make sense to me, especially to the degree of giving him bruises,” Ogren said.

FOX4 reached out to the owner of Let’s Pretend, who did not want to comment, only to say their investigation is “ongoing.”

“I don’t like that it happened. Period,” Ogren said. “I feel like [the worker] should’ve been reprimanded more, maybe to show that they care about my son and his well-being and the well-being of other students.”

Ogren has since pulled her son from Let’s Pretend. She also filed a report with the Olathe Police Department. A spokesperson confirmed they are investigating.

“I’m just really sad they put me in that situation when I struggle enough on my own,” she said. “I’m sad about the whole thing.”

In February, an inspection from the Kansas Department of Health & Environment noted several violations at the learning center, including a staffer who wasn’t trained to observe “symptoms of illness, neglect and child abuse,” a staff member without an updated TB test and four of the facilities vehicles did not have “yearly machinal safety checks on file.”

Check childcare facility inspections in your Kansas community here.