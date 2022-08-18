OLATHE, Kan. — A 28-year-old Shawnee woman pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 17-month-old son in a house fire.

Karli Phelps, who appeared in court via Zoom Thursday, also pleaded guilty to endangering a child.

Phelps admitted to leaving her son, Nicholas Ecker Junior, home alone back in February for a long period of time.

Prosecutors say the boy died in a fire that had been deliberately set at the home.

As part of the plea agreement, Phelps is expected to cooperate with prosecutors and testify against the boy’s father, Nicholas Ecker Senior.

He has been charged with first degree murder and aggravated arson in the death of his son. Ecker’s next court date is in September.

As part of the deal, prosecutors are recommending that Phelps serve 10 years behind bars with no probation. Also as part of the agreement, charges against Phelps of intimidating a witness and violating a protection order would be dismissed.

A judge denied a request to release Phelps from house arrest. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on October 6.

