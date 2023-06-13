SHAWNEE, Kan. — Two suspects accused of burglarizing several Shawnee liquor stores are in custody, but police say they are still looking for two other people.

A Shawnee Police sergeant noticed a white Ford F-150 backed up to Liquor Mania near Quivira Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway shortly after 1:30 a.m. The officer said the truck matched a description of a vehicle used in similar crimes.

The sergeant reported that he pulled into the parking lot and saw four people burglarizing the liquor store.

As soon as the men noticed the police vehicle, they ran away from the store.

Officers arrested two of the suspects on suspicion of theft, criminal damage to property, and other crimes. Investigators said the other two people got away.

Anyone who knows the identity of the other people involved in the crimes is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.