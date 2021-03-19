Shawnee police arrest man suspected of punching officer in the face

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Police arrest a man accused of punching an officer in the face Friday morning.

Officers were called to Shawnee Mission Parkway and Nieman around 11:15 a.m. to investigate an impaired driver.

The officers stopped the man as he turned into his driveway near West 67th Street and Midland Drive. He got out of his car and tried to walk away, as an officer approached him.

At that point, the officer said the man turned around and hit him, striking him in the face. The officer called for backup and after a short struggle the driver was taken into custody. The suspect is being held on suspicion of DUI and battery of a law enforcement officer.

The officer suffered minor injuries to his face and was treated at a hospital.

