Shawnee police called to 3&2 after coach refuses to leave after COVID-19 quarantine violation

VARIOUS CITIES, – MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Police had to remove a youth baseball coach from the 3&2 West Complex in Shawnee after he was informed that his team was no longer eligible to compete due to a state- mandated COVID-19 quarantine for people traveling from Alabama.

The 3&2 West Complex is one of the sites hosting the Under Armour Championship Series this weekend.

According to Jeff Chalk, 3&2 Baseball’s executive director, management was made aware that a team scheduled to play at noon had been playing baseball in Alabama within the past 14 days.

That information was confirmed around 11:15 a.m. Friday and the coach was told that his team was no longer eligible to play due to Kansas’ mandated 14-day quarantine.

The coach then refused to leave the facility and police were called.

“The situation verbally escalated and it became obvious that he wasn’t going to leave the facility on his own,” Chalk said in a phone interview with FOX4.

The coach and his team eventually did leave the complex, Chalk said. Shawnee Police Major Jim Baker confirms police responded, but said no incident report was taken after the coach left.

The dugout was cleaned and sanitized before game play resumed.

The tournament is being hosted by 3&2 Baseball Clubs, Midwest Sports Productions and KC Youth Baseball Tournaments.

According to Chalk, another team had played in the same tournament in Alabama and was asked to leave the Mid America Sports Complex.