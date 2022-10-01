SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Shawnee Police Department identified a Missouri woman as the victim killed in a Friday afternoon rollover crash on southbound Interstate 435 near Midland Drive.

The department says that 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Missouri died in the crash. Police and emergency crews responded to the scene just before 3 p.m.

Investigators say she was driving a commercial semi-dump truck and struck an unoccupied pickup truck that someone left abandoned on the shoulder of the interstate. A news release says she was ejected from the dump truck.

Police didn’t report any other injuries and are continuing to investigate the crash.