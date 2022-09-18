SHAWNEE, Kan. — Around 5:50 p.m. officers were called to an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Flint in Shawnee, Kan in regard to a medical emergency.

Upon arrival, officers heard the sound of possible gunshots from inside the apartment building and witnessed someone leave the scene.

A 24-year-old woman was found dead inside the apartment with apparent gunshot wounds. Two persons of interest and police are still investigating.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

FOX4 will keep you further updated on this as more details come along.