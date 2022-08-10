SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Shawnee, Kansas Police Department is investigating a possible drowning Wednesday night.

Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to investigate a person found unresponsive in a pool in the 6400 block of Mullen Road.

Police said life saving measures were performed.

Witnesses reported that they had been swimming in the pool with the victim and noticed she had gone under water.

The victim, identified as a 51-year-old, was a visitor at the residence and did not survive what appears to be a possible drowning, according to police.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

