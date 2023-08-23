SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Johnson County 3-year-old left in a car in a Walmart parking lot for nearly an hour, all alone. That toddler is OK.

Police were told by the person who called, the 3 year old appeared lethargic.

At the time Shawnee police responded, the feels like temperature outside was nearly 120 degrees.

“Check for a child locked inside of a running car, it’s been there for about an hour, kid looks to be 2 to 3 years old,” a police officer can be heard saying on Broadcastify audio. “The child appears to be breathing however is very lethargic and the car is going to be a grey Nissan Altima.

“That’s terrifying. You know children heat is only one of the many dangers they face when they are alone in a vehicle,” Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety said.

FOX4 can report that the child is OK. The 32-year-old Merriam resident responsible for this was cited a ticket by police for endangering a child.

Kids and Car Safety says every year nearly 40 kids die after being left in cars, while nearly 300 cars last year were stolen with children inside of them alone.

“People really misjudge the dangers of children being alone in vehicles and they don’t understand just how many things can go wrong,” Rollins said.

Kids and Car Safety tells FOX4 in both Kansas and Missouri it is legal to break a window to get in a car if you see a child alone.