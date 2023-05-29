SHAWNEE, Kan. — Shawnee police are searching for a missing man with dementia.

Police said Thomas Arnoldy’s wife last saw him at about 10 p.m. Sunday at their home in Shawnee. Family discovered he was missing around 11:30 p.m.

Arnoldy is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 191 pounds with gray hair, a short beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue and red striped t-shirt and blue jeans.

Shawnee police said Arnoldy has dementia and a heart condition.

Anyone with information or who locates Arnoldy is asked to contact Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150.