Shawnee Rotary Club holds first in person event since the start of the pandemic

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Shawnee Rotary Club held its first Fall Festival on Saturday. The club said this was its first event in person since the start of the pandemic.

Several people came out to enjoy food, music, games, and all things fun.

Proceeds from the event will go to three different organizations SAFE, Polio Plus, Shawnee Community Services and the Rotary Club Foundation.

“I had an amazing group of people dig in and donate a lot of time and got this,” Kathy Peterson, President of the Rotary Club, said. “It’s been successful. I’m excited to see the numbers we raised.”

Peterson said part of the rotary tradition is doing community events.