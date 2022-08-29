SHAWNEE, Kan. —Could your dog be the next top model for the City of Shawnee?

Mayor Michelle Distler is looking for a pup to represent the city and has launched a photo contest to find Shawnee’s Top Dog.

To qualify, pet owners must register and email a photo of their pooch to the city by Thursday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.

Entry fees are $10 per dog and the money will go towards the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund, which provides support to local charities each year.

Residents will be able to vote for the top dog by liking their favorite photo in the 2022 Mayor Distler’s Top Dog Contest photo album on the city’s Facebook page.

The dog that gets the most likes by 5 p.m. on Oct. 6 will be crowned Shawnee’s Top Dog.

The winning pup will get to lead the Pet Costume Parade at the October Moonlight Market. The winner will also receive Shawnee swag, a custom dog tag, recognition at a city council meeting, and a special spot in the next CityLine newsletter.