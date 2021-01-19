Shawnee shooting briefly places school on lockdown; police investigating

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Police in Shawnee are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 2:40 p.m. near W. 67th Street and Bluejacket.

According to police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex. When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the hand, arm and leg.

The victim told police that he met two people in the parking lot of the complex, entered their vehicle and then got into a dispute with the peiople. The suspects left the parking lot in a dark colored sedan.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neiman Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown due to the school’s proximity to the shooting, but that lockdown has since been lifted, according to a school spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

This story is developing.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android