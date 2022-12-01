OLATHE, Kan. — A shooting suspect is in custody less than 24 hours after police say the gunman critically injured a victim and left the man to die.

Officers from at least four different agencies were involved in a chase with the suspect through Johnson County early Thursday afternoon. They took the suspect into custody before 2 p.m. near 117th and Black Bob Road.

Investigators said they believe the suspect is responsible for a shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Shawnee.

Officers responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road just after 6:40 p.m. to check on the welfare of someone.

Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.