SHAWNEE, Kan. — The victim of a shooting earlier this week in Shawnee, Kansas has died from his injuries, according to police.

The Shawnee Police Department reports 25-year-old Jarod C. Rogers, of Kansas City, Missouri died Friday from his injuries.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, just after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road for a welfare check.

When officers arrived on scene they found Rogers suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he died Friday.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, Olathe Police Department and Shawnee Police Department were involved in a chase connected to the shooting.

The chase ended near 118th Street and Black Bob Road in Olathe. One person was taken into custody without injuries, according to police.

Early Friday morning, Shawnee police learned that someone involved in the shooting turned themselves in at the Kansas City, Kansas South Patrol Station and was taken into custody.

Later Friday morning police said it located another person possibly involved in the shooting who was also taken into custody.

Shawnee police said five known suspects in connection with the shooting remain in custody.

The case has been sent to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

FOX4 will not identify the suspects until formal charges have been filed.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

