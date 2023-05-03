SHAWNEE, Kan. — It’s expected to feel more like summer this weekend, and splash pads in one city are already open for the season.

Shawnee’s two splash pads are at the following two locations:

Erfurt Park 24135 W. 71st Street



Wilder Bluff Park 24200 W. 55th Street



Each splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily into September.

The city of Shawnee says there are no lifeguards on duty at any time and children under the age of 9 are required to be supervised by a guardian.

Toddlers who are not potty trained must wear swim diapers while playing in splash pads. The city also asks anyone who does not feel well to avoid the splash pads for at least 24 hours.

Food or drink is not permitted at the splash pads. The city also does not allow smoking, or pets nearby.

To keep children safe, the city says they should not drink water from the splash pad because it is treated with chemicals. Running, skateboards, rollerblades, bikes and scooters are also not allowed in the splash pad areas.