SHAWNEE, Kan. — The 4th of July is expected to go off with a bang in Shawnee this year.

The city council approved changes during a meeting Monday evening that will legalize a larger number of fireworks.

Under the new rules, Shawnee residents can shoot off fireworks in the city July 3rd and 4th until 11 p.m.

Previously the city only allowed fireworks like sparklers, snakes, and other similar options.

The new ordinance means people will be able to enjoy any fireworks that are legal under Kansas state law. Bottle rockets and similar fireworks are still banned.

Violators who are caught breaking the law will be fined $100.

While the city will allow fireworks this year, tents selling fireworks will not be allowed to set up in Shawnee until the summer of 2023.

Vendors would be required to pay $2,500 to sell fireworks.

The city agreed to use that money to pay for an Independence Day festival in the future. It will also pay for fire education in the community.

The city used to be involved in a fireworks show held at Shawnee Mission Park, but those shows stopped in 2008, according to the city.

