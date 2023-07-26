SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Shawnee, Kansas teen is officially “The fittest Teen on Earth.”

Now the two time defending champ in her age division has bested hundreds of thousands of other athletes and will go for the women’s title at this year’s “NOBULL CrossFit Games” taking place in Madison, Wisconsin from August 1-6.

Olivia Kerstetter, 17, says during school she’ll be an upcoming Senior at Mill Valley High. She’ll spend about four hours daily training. Now that training ranges from 6-8 hours.

“I’m here basically all day some times I split it into two sessions some times I do it all straight through,” she said.

The international competition features more than 500 athletes from 120 countries who advanced through open rounds, quarterfinals and semifinals competing in various indoor exercises, weightlifting, and gymnastics movements. But that’s just the half of it.

“You’re not always in the gym you go swim, run, bike,” she explained.



Competitors will take place in anywhere from 12 to 15 events over the course of 5 days. Testing every muscle and ounce of endurance and willpower.

“I’m really strong so that is really good for me and the thing I’m working on is running and cardio stuff,” said Kerstetter who can deadlift 395 pounds.

Kerstetter would still be eligible for the 16-17 division, where she ranks 1st in the world heading into this year’s competition. But she’s opted to go against women age 18 to 35. Carrie Rieger, 47, who trains out of Lee’s Summit will compete in the 45-49 division.

During her training session Wednesday Kerstetter took time to give me a lesson in 20 pound wall ball shots, encouraging me to squat down more using my legs for power. She encourages everyone to give CrossFit a try.

“I think it’s such a fun thing. There’s a really big community aspect that everyone brings together and everyone is so supportive and nice. It’s just always a fun time whether I’m competing or training I’m always having fun,” she said.

You can find more about The Crossfit Games here, including events, competitors and streaming opportunities.