SHAWNEE, Kan. — The City of Shawnee is taking a new approach to keeping its residents informed.

The city has installed three solar-powered Soofa signs across the community. The new signs will serve as informational hubs for the city, displaying weather updates, social media posts, community events and public meeting reminders.

The smart kiosks have been placed in high-traffic areas including:

Woodland Drive and Clear Creek Trail

Oxbow Park at 6001 Roger Road alongside Nieman Road

Outside of the Civic Centre at 13817 Johnson Drive