Shawnee woman goes above and beyond to help others this Thanksgiving

SHAWNEE, Kan. — This holiday certainly comes at a difficult time for many families. Some are suffering from COVID-19 illness, job loss tied to the pandemic, or not being able to celebrate with loved ones.

One Shawnee woman felt compelled to help those in need, and with a group of friends, went above and beyond to serve others this Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving looks a lot different inside Teresa Brewer’s Shawnee home this year. Instead of cooking a turkey dinner for family, she and a few friends teamed up to feed others.

“This year I felt compelled to get more involved in the community that usual and seek out opportunities to do that,” Brewer said.

Teresa counts herself lucky. She’s had a steady paycheck all year and is in good health. But she knows during the pandemic, many families are struggling and unable to gather. So she set a goal to cook 50 complete Thanksgiving dinners for total strangers.

She shared the idea to social media, offering to help people get through this hard holiday season. And the messages she received from people in need were heartbreaking.

“I just picture them opening these bags with the plates and napkins and just a moment of joy for them,” Brewer said.

The team didn’t want to leave any request unmet, so a total of 61 dinners were delivered curbside on Thanksgiving Day. Each one was topped with a hand-written prayer card.

“Happy Thanksgiving. You’re being thought of & prayed for today. May you be blessed with good health, joy & peace,” Brewer said.

Morgan Hill was beyond thankful to be blessed with two free meals, to feed her mom and homebound grandmother with Alzheimer’s.

“It’s great. I mean, I wouldn’t know what else to do,” Hill said.

Teresa is grateful to be able to give back. She also says a year that’s been challenging for many has also brought reminders of what we can all be thankful for.

“Really slowing down to count just the blessings every day. Start your day with a grateful heart and be mindful of what really is important,” Brewer said.

Teresa Brewer is already thinking ahead to Christmas and how to give back even more this holiday season. She is also planning to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the community again next year but plans to enlist extra help in peeling and preparing 20-pounds of mashed potatoes.