LEAWOOD, Kan. — The Leawood Police Department is searching for a suspect that ran from officers during a traffic stop Monday night.

Around 9:20 p.m. Leawood police attempted to make a traffic stop on southbound State Line Road, north of 119th Street. Officers said the car being stopped pulled over at first, but then sped away from the scene. Police did not chase after the car.

LPD says the suspect’s vehicle was involved in a crash at 119th Street and State Line Road later that evening. The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was not injured in the crash.

Police have not identified the driver of the suspect vehicle, but describe her as a 19-year-old from Shawnee. Officers say the passenger in the suspect vehicle got out of the car and ran away from the scene.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect that ran from the scene. LPD did not provide information on why the vehicle was originally stopped.

The Overland Park Traffic Unit is currently investigating the crash.