SHAWNEE, Kan. — A 31-year-old Shawnee, Kansas woman is sentenced in connection to a child’s death in November of 2020.

Jean Pierre Morales, 28, and Shelly Christine Vallejo were both charged in April of 2021 with first-degree murder, aggravated endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance. Neither the child’s name nor age are given in court documents, only the initials JPM. The child died on November 14, 2020 according to criminal complaints against the suspects.

The Medical examiner determined the cause of death was fentanyl intoxication.

Vallejo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December of 2022. On Tuesday, a Johnson County judge sentenced her to 10 years and three months in prison.

Morales pleaded guilty in November of 2022 to the distribution of drugs resulting in the death of the child. He is set for sentencing on March 8, 2023.