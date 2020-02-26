‘She cared about everybody’: Louisburg mourns sudden loss of middle school principal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISBURG, Kan. -- A cloud of sadness is lingering inside Louisburg Middle School.

Their school's beloved principal, Suzanne Reedy, died unexpectedly Sunday. It happened four days after she collapsed at a doctor's appointment.

"She just had so much passion and enthusiasm and love for not only her kids, but her staff, our community that will be missed," Louisburg Superintendent Brian Biermann said.

Reedy worked in the Louisburg School District since 2009. She was first hired as a middle school reading teacher. She then moved up to assistant principal in 2018 and was hired as the school's principal last year.

Biermann is the superintendent who first hired her and then promoted her -- twice.

"The old saying says that folks won't care how much you know until they know how much you care. To me, that's Suzanne. She cared about every interaction she had," he said.

Reedy spent a lot of her time at Louisburg Middle School. But when she was out-and-about in the community, she also left an impact.

That was especially true in her visits to businesses in the tight-knit community.

"She didn't hardly know me at all. She still cared about me. You could tell by the way she acted toward you. When the community, wherever she's been, they're going to take it hard because she cared about everybody," gas station worker Scott Rathbun said.

Everyone who knew Reedy described her as a very passionate and caring woman who will be missed in Louisburg.

Reedy leaves behind a husband of nearly 30 years and their three children.