‘She gave them the world’: Family grieving after Kansas City mother murdered in front of kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tragedy for three children is learning to live without their mom after what police in Kansas City said was a domestic violence murder.

It’s a tragedy compounded by the fact that the man accused, is the father of those children.

Prosecutors said 33-year-old Christopher Spears shot and killed the mother of his children, 32-year-old Andrea Dean.

“I don’t think it hit them yet,” Dean’s sister Shaquala Ford said. “I think they’re confused. I mean they ask questions, but I think they’re confused.”

Three siblings are dealing with an unimaginable pain.

Their mom shot and killed inside their home Sunday morning.

Balloons, candles and written messages now sit at the home where Andrea or, Trice as they called her, used to live.

Dean’s family wanted FOX4 to share pictures of her with her kids.

“She loved her kids,” Ford said. “Do not play with Trice kids. Like she loved her kids. She gave them the world.”

Investigators said Spears, the father of her kids, turned himself in and said he killed Dean.

While her family is grieving the sudden loss, they’re also sad for her kids who witnessed her death.

“She was a mother, a sister, you know like she wasn’t that kind of person,” Ford said. “She was a good person, a cousin.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support Dean’s kids. CLICK HERE

