Shelter KC nears capacity limits as winter storm approaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the first winter storm of the season inches closer to the metro, Shelter KC is answering the urgent need to provide extra, warm beds for area homeless.

The shelter opened their doors Friday afternoon and within a few hours, they were already pushing their capacity limits.

Workers getting creative so they do not have to turn anyone away..

“It’s going to be brutally cold, so we have opened up, we call It overflow. Normally we have 60 beds, we will make room for 15 more,” said Shelter KC Life Coach Eric Jaekels.

Jaekels said they many also utilize lobby space.

While the cold and snowy weather is a part of the winter season for most Kansas Citians, but for the homeless, the weather forecast for this weekend can be deadly.

Last winter two homeless people exposed to the elements died in Kansas City.

“I’ve actually lived this, was homeless three years ago. “I came in in February when it was negative six degrees and it saved my life,” Jaekels said. “People die out here and we don’t want that to happen.”

At 32 degrees and below, Shelter KC allows guests to stay in the facility all day.

To help the people staying at the shelter, they are also asking for donation of coats and warm clothing.

Coats size 2X through 5X are needed, along with hygiene items, razors, body wash and razors.

Visit www.shelterkc.org for more info on what is needed.