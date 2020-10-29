Shelter KC needs volunteers for Thanksgiving contactless meal delivery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local non-profit needs volunteers to deliver meals this Thanksgiving holiday.

Shelter KC is working to provide 500 hot meals to people who need help this holiday season.

This year, they’ll be offering contact free delivery because of the pandemic.

“In the past, we’ve gone into people’s homes and ministered to them. Now, everything will just be delivered on doorsteps. Volunteers who deliver meals won’t even be coming into the building,” said Shelter KC Executive Director Eric Burger.

In addition to delivering meals, Shelter KC will be providing meal kits to families and feeding people who are homeless.

“One of the things that is important is not just to feed people in this critical time, but to make sure that people know that they haven’t been forgotten. This is a time when people have been separated. This is a time of increased depression and so we want to make sure that we have an opportunity to engage people so that they know that they have value and know they’re loved,” Burger said.

To find out if you qualify for a meal or to volunteer click here.