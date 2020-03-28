Sheraton Hotel at Crown Center temporarily closes; re-opening date uncertain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s most popular hotels has closed its doors for the time being.

The closure was announced on the hotel’s Facebook page late Friday night.

“Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center is temporarily closed. We regret any inconvenience and look forward to re-opening again as soon as possible,” the post read.

No reason was given for the closure, but in a news letter earlier this month, Mariott International CEO Arne Sorenson discussed the challenges that coronavirus has placed on the hotel industry.

“The travel industry is being impacted in unprecedented ways by COVID-19. As the virus and efforts to contain it have spread around the world, demand at our hotels has dropped significantly. We are working tirelessly to take care of our associates, our guests, our owners and our other key stakeholders,” he said.

People with questions were directed to call the hotel’s phone number (816) 474-4400.