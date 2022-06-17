LAWRENCE, Kan. — A suspected drunk driver is accused of damaging three cars, according to deputies.

A Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy reported being stopped at West 33rd and Iowa streets around 9:15 Thursday evening.

According to the deputy’s report, he watched the driver of a 2013 Honda Accord speeding on Iowa Street. The deputy attempted to catch up with the car and stop it.

The deputy said he watched as the driver of the car lost control. The driver recovered and allegedly tried to speed away from the deputy.

The driver lost control again when he tried to turn onto West 27th Street. The car jumped the curb and ended up in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot. The deputy said the suspect’s car hit two cars and pushed one into a third vehicle.

After the crash, deputies took the driver into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

No injuries were reported.

