Sheriff in northwest Arkansas says 2 women, 3 girls found dead in home

ATKINS, Ark. (AP) — Two women and three girls were found dead in a home in northwest Arkansas. Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as suspected homicides.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones says deputies responded to a call around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day and found the five people dead in a home in Atkins. The city is about 65 miles northwest of Little Rock.

He says the dead were between 8 and 50 years old and are all believed to have been related. Jones did not provide details on how they died. He also didn’t say whether investigators have a suspect. He says there is no threat to the public.

FOX4 sister station KARK reports that some of the victims are believed to have died from gunshot wounds, but didn’t say how many. The Arkansas Crime Lab is leading the investigation.