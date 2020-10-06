Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help in locating Parkville man with Alzheimer’s

PARKVILLE, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 51-year-old Parkville man with Alzheimer’s.

The sheriff’s office says Christopher Skinner was last seen at his home near Parkville at 10:15 Tuesday morning.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue zip-up hoodie.

Skinner is believed to be driving a blue 2015 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with Missouri license JD7 Z0X.

Anyone with informaiton should immediately dial 911 or call the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 816-858-3521.