EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy.

The sheriff’s office said Aiden D. Goss left his Excelsior Springs, Missouri home, located on Horn Hill circle, Wednesday and has not returned.

His mother stated she saw her son near Dari B in Excelsior Springs but he took off before she could get him.

He was last seen wearing a gray Chief’s hooded sweatshirt, jeans and had work boots on.

His mother said he had been using a red bandana to cover his face and he also took a back pack full of clothes when he left.

It was believed he may be heading to the area of St. Louis Avenue in Excelsior Springs. However, police checked the area and did not locate him at this time.

Anyone with information or anyone that sees Aiden is asked to call 911 or the Ray County Sheriff’s Office at 816-776-2000.