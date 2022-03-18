POLO, Mo. — The Ray County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old teenager.

The sheriff’s office said Kaden C. Kerste was last seen across the street from the Casey’s General store near Polo Christian Church in Polo, Missouri on Thursday around 5 p.m.

Kerste stands 5’10” and weighs 155 lbs. He has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was last seen wearing a hoodie and pants, carrying a backpack and a small duffle bag. The sheriff’s office said he also may be in possession of a bicycle.

The sheriff’s office is actively pursuing leads in regard to his location and working with other agencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ray County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at 816-776-2000.