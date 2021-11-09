Sheriff’s office continuing to investigate deadly fiery crash in Leavenworth County

LINWOOD, Kan. — The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a crash from last week that left one person dead near Linwood and Eudora.

Deputies responded to the crash near 222nd Street and Alexander Road just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 5.

When deputies and fire crews arrived on scene they discovered a truck fully engulfed in flame with a man inside.

Through the investigation it was determined the driver was traveling north on 222nd Street and went off the road, overcorrected himself and went off the road on the other side and crashed into a tree north of Alexander Road on 222nd Street.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was on fire and fully enguled.

The 32-year-old driver from Eudora was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this time.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.