Sheriff’s office identifies driver killed in Sunday morning crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway

FAIRWAY, Kan. — The Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. at 55th and Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway.

Investigators on scene believe the driver was traveling westbound at excessive speeds when he hit a tree on the side of the road and split the vehicle in half.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old David Lawrence Hutchinson, was killed on impact.

No one else was involved in the crash.

