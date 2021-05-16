Sheriff’s office identifies driver killed in Sunday morning crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway

FAIRWAY, Kan. — The Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. at 55th and Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway.
Investigators on scene believe the driver was traveling westbound at excessive speeds when he hit a tree on the side of the road and split the vehicle in half.
The driver, identified as 28-year-old David Lawrence Hutchinson, was killed on impact.
No one else was involved in the crash.