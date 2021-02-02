Sheriff’s office identifies skeletal remains found near Gardner Lake

Countdown to the Big Game! #RUNITBACK

GARDNER, Kan. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the skeletal remains that were found last month near Gardner Lake.

Officials identified the remains Tuesday as 48-year-old Matthew Lee Manion. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Responders with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, including patrol, crime scene investigators and detectives discovered the remains on Jan. 12.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information that may help to contact the investigations division at 913-715-5560.

Gardner Lake is located west of Olathe and the New Century AirCenter.