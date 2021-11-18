Sheriff’s office identifies victim in DeKalb County homicide investigation

UNION STAR, Mo. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the human remains found in a northwest Missouri home last week during a homicide investigation.

On Monday, Nov. 8, the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office received information from an outside agency on a possible homicide that occurred at a home near South 7th Street and Maple Street in Union Star, Missouri.

During the next couple days, other agencies such as the St. Joseph Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cameron Police Department, Andrew County Sheriff’s Office and Country Club Village Police Department assisted DeKalb County deputies in the investigation, and with several search warrants, began to investigate the property.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, officers discovered the human remains.

The victim has been positively identified as Dennis R. Patterson Jr. from St. Joseph, Missouri.

Two people were arrested and charged with unrelated offenses and are currently in custody at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office said a probable cause statement has been submitted to the DeKalb County prosecutor for formal charges on a suspect, who remains in custody at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.