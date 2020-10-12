Sheriff’s office identifies victim killed in shooting at KCK park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person killed last Friday night at a Kansas City, Kansas park.

KCKPD officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Eisenhower Park near N. 72nd and Park Dr.

When officers arrived they located a deceased victim that had apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Mickey Lawrence Blevins, of KCK.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.