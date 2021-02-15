Sheriff’s office identifies victims in deadly Douglas County triple-shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two victims killed following a triple-shooting Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call just before 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. 1100 Rd. When they arrived they found three men with apparent gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office says 51-year-old Ramon V. Muhammad was pronounced dead at the scene.

Austin j. Crystal, 31, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A third victim is in the hospital reported to be in stable condition.

The investigating into the shooting is ongoing.