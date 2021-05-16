Sheriff’s office investigating deadly crash at 55th and Shawnee Mission Parkway

FAIRWAY, Kan. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Fairway.

The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. at 55th Street and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The sheriff’s office said the wreck was due to excessive speeds and the driver appears to have hit a tree on the side of the road with the vehicle split in half.

The name of the driver killed has not been identified at this time.

The sheriff’s office reported just before 8 a.m. that the scene was clear and the roadway is back open to traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

WB Shawnee Mission Pkwy is closed at W 55th St. Our deputies should be clearing the scene in 1-2 hours. Please be careful as you drive by. — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) May 16, 2021