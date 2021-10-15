Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Jackson County inmate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Jackson County Jail inmate Friday.

Sheriff Darryl Forte’ said the inmate came into the detention center around noon Friday.

The inmate was taken to an area hospital shortly thereafter where he died several hours later.

Forte’ said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The identity of the inmate will not be released until family has been notified.

