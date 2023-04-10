KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An inmate’s death inside the Wyandotte County jail is under investigation.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office reports 42-year-old Joseph Herrington was found unresponsive by a deputy conducting meal service inside the detention center just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Herrington was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the incident.

No evidence of foul play has been found at this time.