KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said there was no assault in the bathroom at Park Hill High School Thursday afternoon.

In a letter to families Thursday, Principal Brad Kincheloe said the school called law enforcement after a report of one student assaulting another student.

Dismissal was delayed for other students at the high school as investigators worked to determine if anyone else was in danger.

After investigating the incident, deputies said they confirmed the student’s injuries were self-inflicted. The student was treated for minor injuries.

The case will be forwarded to the Platte County Juvenile Office for review according to the sheriff’s office.

