Sheriff’s office plans educational summit to address spike in fentanyl-laced pills

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sherriff’s office hopes educating the public can stop a spike in overdoses linked to pills laced with fentanyl.

The office is hosting a Community Drug Education Summit on Dec. 6. It will be held at the Shoal Creek Community Church in Pleasant Valley, Mo. at 6 p.m. The summit is free and open to everyone.

The Sheriff’s Office Drug Squad said it is investigating more than a dozen overdose cases involving fentanyl-laced pills. Nine overdoses in 2021 have been deadly. That compares to just two overdose deaths in all of 2020.

“The overdoses we’re seeing lately – especially among young people – are unacceptable,” Sheriff Will Akin said. “We want to do everything we can to educate our community about what’s happening, and how it can be prevented and treated.”

The summit will include information from detectives as well as other information from resources such as Tri-County Mental Health. One-on-one time for questions will also be available.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it hopes to hold several meetings like this one in different areas of the county.