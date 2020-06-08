Sheriff’s office says man who abducted woman in Butler gets shot, killed by law enforcement

BUTLER, Mo. — A suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement, and a victim is recovering after a reported abduction at gunpoint Sunday night in Bates County.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:30 p.m., a woman was forced into her car at gunpoint near where she worked in Butler. The sheriff’s office says she had filed an order of protection against the man who did this.

Deputies and officers received information that they were headed north towards Kansas City, and spotted the car on Interstate 49.

Deputies gave chase and eventually pulled the car over, and when the woman got out of the car, the man who took her at gunpoint shot her in the face. Officers then shot and killed the man before he could fire again.

The victim was seriously hurt and is being cared for at a Kansas City hospital.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is leading this shooting investigation. Neither the victim nor the suspect shot and killed have been identified.