LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office has convened a task force of investigators to look into the 2021 killing of an Independence, Missouri woman.

The sheriff’s office says Alesha Reade was last seen at the Fav Trip gas station at 10507 E. 23rd Street in Independence on Feb. 9, 2021. She was last known to be a passenger in a dark-colored Volkswagen Passat.

The 45-year-old mother of eight was reported missing in Independence on Feb. 11, 2021. Later that day, her remains were located near Cameron and Easley roads in rural Clay County.

In March 2021, investigators had a ray of hope in the case. Someone left an anonymous note at the Clay County Courthouse with information about Reade’s case. Investigators found the person who wrote the note and questioned them, but no arrests were made.

The sheriff’s office said there is a $7,000 cash reward available for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Reade’s killing.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.