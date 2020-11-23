‘She’s one of the best’: Belton mom named quarterfinalist in worldwide online baking competition

BELTON, Mo. — A Belton, Missouri mom is a quarterfinalist in a massive online cake baking competition.

From a Beetlejuice cake complete with neon lights, to a rolling skate park, even a Beauty and the Beast creation complete with the characters and a rose, there’s no denying Lesly Hobbs has talent.

“It’s also one of my favorite movies,” Hobbs said.

Her son, Andrew, is her biggest fan.

“She’s one of the best bakers in the world,” he said.

The 12-year-old wasn’t surprised when Hobbs entered the world’s largest online competition for bakers, the “Greatest Baker of 2020.”

The winner gets $10,000, gets featured in a popular baking magazine and more.

Hobbs said she’s the only entry from the Kansas City area.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Hobbs said. “I’m self-taught, and I’m up against professional bakers worldwide at this point.”

Hobbs runs her business, Baked By Lesly, out of her home and has done several weddings and events.

But this was all far from guaranteed. Six years ago, Hobbs was given some tough news.

“I was told by the doctors that I could no longer work outside my house due to my Fibromyalgia getting so bad, and I have Neuropathy in my hands and feet,” Hobbs said. “And I did not want my kids thinking that I was just going to lie down and not do anything.”

Both cause pain and numbness. Some days Hobbs said she can barely move. But she said she keeps working and keeps fighting for her kids.

“They’re my babies. That’s my world,” Hobbs said. “I want them to know that momma may be hurting, but mommas going to keep doing what she needs to do. And it’ll teach them that in the long run that just because something may be hard, it doesn’t mean that you should just quit.”

Andrew looks up to his mom.

“I’m so proud of my mom, the fact that she can get into a group and everything, and she might actually win a competition,” Andrew said.

Hobbs expects to learn if she has advanced to the next round Thursday.

You can vote for her here.