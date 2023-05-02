KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As T-Mobile Center is continuing to fill out its schedules for concerts and other events, the venue added another on Tuesday.

Rock band Shinedown announced its upcoming fall leg of The Revolutions Live Tour will perform at T-Mobile Center on Sept. 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m.

The band will be joined by Papa Roach and Spiritbox.

On Monday, T-Mobile Center announced Aerosmith is bringing its PEACE OUT tour featuring special guest The Black Crowes to Kansas City on Nov. 16.