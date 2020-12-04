Shio Ramen Shop, KC store known for noodles, permanently closing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shio Ramen Shop, located at 3605 Broadway Boulevard, is closing its doors for good after five years.

“After 5 years of a staff we call family and amazing customers it is with a heavy heart that we announce that December 23rd will be our final day of business,” owner Patrick Curtis said on social media. “It has been an incredible journey to this point, and we hope to make the very best of the remainder of time together. So please come enjoy a few more bowls with your ramen family.”

Although the Kansas City metro is home to other ramen shops, Shio has been touted as the only one with house-made noodles.

Shio is the latest in a slew of recent closures by prominent Kansas City restaurants. Owners across the board have lamented over the harsh effects the pandemic has doled out on the industry.