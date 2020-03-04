Shipping container apartments in KC’s west side get green light from city planning commission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One Kansas City developer is celebrating a victory.

It's just a wooded area right now at 29th Street and Madison Avenue, but Syndicate Real Estate sees it as an opportunity.

"You think about the next generation of west-siders that are going to be here," developer Paul Nagaoka said.

Kansas City's Planning Commission voted in favor of plans to build a three-story building, made of recycled shipping containers, in the area.

It was a close vote, but plans for the construction have passed the first test.

Nagaoka said he wants to provide affordable housing on the west side, but neighbors say they don't want it.

Syndicate wants to place four buildings on a tract at 29th and Madison. It would create 48 small apartment that would rent for around $750 per month in a city where the search for affordable housing is getting tougher.

"It’s a huge issue here in Kansas City," Nagaoka said. "To be able to come up with a solution for that makes me really excited."

The developer said each apartment would be modern and eco-friendly. The land he's using has never been developed.

Some neighbors like it that way.

"And now, all of a sudden, you give it to a developer who can come and buy it and develop it," Geri Forte said. "We like our neighborhood. We like it exactly the way it is."

But Nagaoka said his company has talked to neighbors and gotten positive feedback.

"We went through all the streets in that entire area; 29 out of 30 is a pretty positive result, saying this is what the west side needs," he said.

But west-siders who attended Tuesday's planning commission meeting said streets in their neighborhood are tight and overcrowded as it is -- and these shipping container buildings will make things worse.

"This particular investor wants to take these metal containers and stack them three stacks high and make housing units and call them affordable housing," Albert Ruiz said. "That’s not affordable housing. That’s basically you’re piling people on top of each other."

The project isn't out of the woods yet. Syndicate Real Estate still needs the final approval of the entire city council.

As for when it will come before city leaders, one council member told FOX4 that's in Nagaoka's court.